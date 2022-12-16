Cimarron Turnpike Begins Using PlatePay System


Friday, December 16th 2022, 6:30 am

By: News On 6


The entire Cimarron Turnpike is now cash-less for tolls.

The Oklahoma Turnpike Authority says it switched Highway 412 to PlatePay. That means travelers will drive through the toll area, and a camera will scan their license plate. Then, they will get a bill in the mail.

Drivers with a PIKEPASS will find that PlatePay is a more expensive way to pay.

The OTA says it plans to have all turnpikes cashless by the end of 2024.
logo

Get The Daily Update!

Be among the first to get breaking news, weather, and general news updates from News on 6 delivered right to your inbox!

More Like This

December 16th, 2022

December 16th, 2022

December 16th, 2022

December 16th, 2022

Top Headlines

December 16th, 2022

December 16th, 2022

December 16th, 2022

December 16th, 2022