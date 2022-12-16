Cimarron Turnpike Begins Using PlatePay System

By: News On 6

The entire Cimarron Turnpike is now cash-less for tolls.

The Oklahoma Turnpike Authority says it switched Highway 412 to PlatePay. That means travelers will drive through the toll area, and a camera will scan their license plate. Then, they will get a bill in the mail.

Drivers with a PIKEPASS will find that PlatePay is a more expensive way to pay.

The OTA says it plans to have all turnpikes cashless by the end of 2024.