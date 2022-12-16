Cimarron Turnpike Begins Using PlatePay System

Friday, December 16th 2022, 6:30 am
The entire Cimarron Turnpike is now cash-less for tolls.
The Oklahoma Turnpike Authority says it switched Highway 412 to PlatePay. That means travelers will drive through the toll area, and a camera will scan their license plate. Then, they will get a bill in the mail.
Drivers with a PIKEPASS will find that PlatePay is a more expensive way to pay.
The OTA says it plans to have all turnpikes cashless by the end of 2024.
December 16th, 2022
December 16th, 2022
December 16th, 2022
December 16th, 2022
December 16th, 2022
December 16th, 2022
December 16th, 2022
December 16th, 2022