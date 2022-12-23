OHP Trooper Uninjured After Patrol Car Clipped By Semi On the Turner Turnpike


Friday, December 23rd 2022, 12:29 pm

By: News On 6


Oklahoma Highway Patrol Troopers are thankful that nobody was hurt after a semi-truck had a close call with a patrol vehicle.

OHP says the crash happened on Thursday while a trooper was doing traffic control on the Turner Turnpike.

According to OHP, an oncoming semi swerved to avoid hitting the trooper and clipped the vehicle.

The trooper was inside the patrol car when it was hit, but was not injured in the crash.

