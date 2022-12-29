REI Oklahoma Receives Grant To Help Single Women Business Owners

-

A group is helping single women and single mothers in Oklahoma start or grow their business. This all comes from a $10,000 grant REI Oklahoma received.

Small business owners said it can be tough to update technology and make sure workers are paid and protected, so grants like this can really help.

Carrie Wasson is the owner of Realty Network in Glenpool. She loves running her small business, despite the amount of work.

"Difficult, trying, very rewarding,” Wasson said. “I love what I do, but small business is challenging."

Wasson said getting small business grants can help take pressure off in tough situations.

"Applying for a grant and receiving a grant, being able to update technology and have one less thing to worry about in your business, is just a huge benefit," said Wasson.

REI Oklahoma plans to turn the $10,000 grant from the Women’s Foundation of Oklahoma into several micro grants, to help single women and single mothers either start or keep up with their businesses.

"Microgrants are really helpful when you're in a new business start-up or expanding a business, because they allow you to invest in things that might just be out of your reach, but are really needed to help build your business and bring in revenue so you can grow," said Melanie Anthony, the Senior Director of Development for REI Oklahoma.

Anthony said many people feel alone when they start a business and don’t know where to turn to for help.

She hopes women who are interested will see there’s a lot of resources out there.

"If you have a vision for something, especially starting a small business, or getting into the realm of entrepreneurship, there are resources out there available and you can make things happen for you that are good for your family and also good for the community," said Anthony.

Wasson said the grants she has received have changed her business for the better and hopes others will reach out and get the help they need.

"If small business were easy, everyone would do it,” said Wasson. “Use the resources and help that's provided to you, it's like receiving a breath of fresh air into your business and it can really help with your momentum moving forward."

If you are interested in this grant or others you are encouraged to contact REI Oklahoma: https://www.reiok.org/contact/