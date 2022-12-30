House Bill Filed To Legalize Sports Betting In Oklahoma

By: News On 6

A bill to legalize sports betting in Oklahoma has now been filed in the state legislature.

Republican Ken Luttrell has filed House Bill 1027, which would amend gaming compacts to give tribes the option to offer betting on sports both in casinos and on mobile phones.

Luttrell filed a similar bill last session but it failed to reach the floor for a vote.

Thirty states plus D.C. have legalized sports betting since the Supreme Court gave states the option in 2014.

Just a few months ago, Kansas became the latest state to legalize the betting on sports.