OHP: Man Dies After Falling Off Bicycle In Sapulpa


Tuesday, January 3rd 2023, 4:35 am

By: News On 6


SAPULPA, Okla. -

Creek County Deputies are investigating after they say a man fell off his bicycle, hit his head and died.

According to deputies, it happened near the glass plant on New Sapulpa Road at around 1 a.m. on Tuesday morning.

Oklahoma Highway Patrol and the Creek County Sheriff's Office responded to the scene.

Currently, it is unclear what caused the man's fall.


This is a developing story, stay with News On 6 for the latest updates.

