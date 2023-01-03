By: News On 6

OHP: Man Dies After Falling Off Bicycle In Sapulpa

-

Creek County Deputies are investigating after they say a man fell off his bicycle, hit his head and died.

According to deputies, it happened near the glass plant on New Sapulpa Road at around 1 a.m. on Tuesday morning.

Oklahoma Highway Patrol and the Creek County Sheriff's Office responded to the scene.

Currently, it is unclear what caused the man's fall.





