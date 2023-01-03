OHP: Man Dies After Falling Off Bicycle In Sapulpa

Tuesday, January 3rd 2023, 4:35 am
Creek County Deputies are investigating after they say a man fell off his bicycle, hit his head and died.
According to deputies, it happened near the glass plant on New Sapulpa Road at around 1 a.m. on Tuesday morning.
Oklahoma Highway Patrol and the Creek County Sheriff's Office responded to the scene.
Currently, it is unclear what caused the man's fall.
This is a developing story, stay with News On 6 for the latest updates.
January 3rd, 2023
January 3rd, 2023
January 3rd, 2023
January 3rd, 2023