State Law Maker Proposes Bill That Would Add School Supplies To Tax-Free Weekend


Wednesday, January 18th 2023, 8:10 am

By: News On 6


A state lawmaker wants to make school supplies part of Tax-Free Weekend.

Items like clothing and shoes are exempt from sales tax but school supplies are not.

The proposal would include things like binders, calculators, pencils and scissors., but it would also limit clothing and footwear allowances to $75 instead of $100.

If passed, in the upcoming session, the measure would go into effect this July.
