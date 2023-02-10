Stitt Joins With Nation's Governors To Meet With President Biden

-

Oklahoma Governor Kevin Stitt joined with the nation’s other governors Friday in a meeting with President Biden, Vice President Harris, Cabinet members, and senior advisers at the White House to discuss economic issues, energy, infrastructure investment, and other bipartisan priorities.

Governor Stitt was planning to ask the president about meeting the energy needs of the nation and our allies decades into the future and whether this can realistically be done without employing an all-of-the-above approach to oil, natural gas, and renewables similar to what Oklahoma embraces.



