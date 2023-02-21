Watch: Mardi Gras Celebrations Underway In Tulsa

-

Tuesday, February 21, is Mardi Gras, also known as Fat Tuesday, and there are so many fun ways people celebrate the holiday.

Masks, beads, colors, and king cake; signs and symbols of Mardi Gras.

The holiday always falls on the Tuesday before Ash Wednesday when the season of Lent starts.

Cajun Ed's Specialty Meats in Tulsa is hosting celebrations today. Kimberly Hale is the general manager and the owner's daughter.

"Eating boiled crawfish, drinking daquiris, having Mardi Gras and it's just a lot of fun,” Hale said.

Masks are a big part of Mardi Gras, and it's more than just a fun accessory. People wear them as a disguise while they celebrate.

A well-known custom is the king cake decorated in purple, green, and gold colors with a plastic baby hidden inside.

According to tradition, whoever finds the baby in their piece of cake is supposed to host the next party.

Even the colors are meaningful. Purple means justice, gold means power, and green means faith.

"I just like that everyone's having a party together. You know, it's a big, fun time. I've been down to New Orleans; I've been to the parades and catching the beads is so much fun. It's just a big group celebration. You just don't get much like it anywhere else in any other time of the year. Just everyone out, just determined to have a good time,” Hale said.

The Mardi Gras season started in January and ends Wednesday.

