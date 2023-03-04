Man Found Guilty Of Child Human Trafficking


Friday, March 3rd 2023, 9:07 pm

By: News On 6


TULSA, Okla. -

A jury found a 25-year-old man guilty of child human trafficking and recommended a sentence of 17 years in prison.

Prosecutors said Matthew Davis guilty met the 17-year-old victim online.

He flew from from Las Vegas to Tulsa, took photos of her and posted them online on sex websites for money. He booked several appointments for her in Tulsa and Oklahoma City.

When he took her to Vegas, she was able to contact the FBI and was rescued.
logo

Get The Daily Update!

Be among the first to get breaking news, weather, and general news updates from News on 6 delivered right to your inbox!

More Like This

March 3rd, 2023

February 27th, 2023

February 22nd, 2023

January 25th, 2023

Top Headlines

March 4th, 2023

March 4th, 2023

March 4th, 2023

March 4th, 2023