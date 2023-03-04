Man Found Guilty Of Child Human Trafficking

By: News On 6

A jury found a 25-year-old man guilty of child human trafficking and recommended a sentence of 17 years in prison.

Prosecutors said Matthew Davis guilty met the 17-year-old victim online.

He flew from from Las Vegas to Tulsa, took photos of her and posted them online on sex websites for money. He booked several appointments for her in Tulsa and Oklahoma City.

When he took her to Vegas, she was able to contact the FBI and was rescued.