Fallen Tree Blocks Road In Collinsville

By: News On 6

A fallen tree is blocking a road in Collinsville on Friday morning.

Collinsville Police have blocked off a section of East 126th Street North in Collinsville after a tree fell on the road.

Police have closed a portion of the road between Highway 169 and North Garnett Road, while they work to clear the debris.

Currently, it is unclear what caused the tree to fall, but overnight storms that swept through the area brought strong winds and heavy rain to the area.





