State Of Oklahoma Executes Death Row Prisoner Jemaine Cannon For 1995 Murder

The State of Oklahoma has executed a man who stabbed a Tulsa mother to death in her apartment in 1995.

Jemaine Cannon was on death row for 27 years for the brutal killing of Sharonda Clark. Cannon had escaped prison when he killed Sharonda Clark.

Sharonda’s daughter said she is relieved that there are no more chances of him escaping prison and it’s finally over. She said her family can now start the next chapter of her life.

“I do feel like justice was rendered in the way that it should have been. There's no justice for replacing a life or taking a life, however, it was what was necessary,” said Yehshen White-Hicks.

White is happy this is all finally over but says it’s painful knowing Cannon died in peace, but her mother was brutally killed. Cannon maintained his innocence for nearly three decades.

“He hasn’t shown any remorse in 28 years. Not at one point in time has he offered a sincere apology. Not at one point in time has he offered a sincere apology to the family, or just repenting what he’s actually done for himself,” said White.

Cannon’s final words were short, as he talked about confessing to God and saying he is saved, but didn’t mention the victim at all. Sharonda’s daughter didn’t expect him to because she says he’s never shown remorse.

The Oklahoma Department of Corrections said Cannon’s execution went just as planned with no problems.

“The execution process began at 10:01 and inmate Cannon was declared unconscious at 10:06. He was pronounced deceased at 10:13am,” said Steven Harpe, the Director of DOC.

Sharonda’s daughter said it’s taken a long time to get to this day, but she wants her mom to know her family never stopped fighting for her.

“We did it. We were your voice. We stood for you when you could not stand. We continue to fight your fight when you could no longer. So I’d say she was not defeated,” said White.

Anthony Sanchez is the next death row prisoner set to be executed and that is scheduled for September. Sanchez was sentenced to death in 2006 for killing an OU student in 1996.