Owasso's Montonati Scores 20 For Team Italy Ahead Of European Championship

By: News On 6

Owasso rising sophomore Jalen Montonati continues to shine on the international stage.

He scored 20 points for Team Italy on Sunday against Finland, in the Italians' final tune-up game before they begin play in the European Championship in August.

Montonati is a consensus top-100 player in the country and holds dual citizenship between the U.S. and Italy.

Team Italy won 84-68.