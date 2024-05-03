Turn Around Don't Drown: Flood Advisory Active In Parts Of Green Country, Damage Reports From Strong Storm

Oklahoma Weather Forecast: Bookmark this page and refresh it often for the latest forecast and daily updates.

By: News On 6

-

A severe storm system that moved through several counties late Thursday night led to flooding, power outages and some reports of damage.

The storms brought severe thunderstorm warnings to Cherokee, Muskogee, Sequoyah, Wagoner, Mayes and Rogers counties, which expired at midnight.

News On 6 Storm Trackers captured some damage in Wagoner County, including downed power lines and a snapped tree.

Bob Rohloff reported 80 mph winds.

In Tulsa, flooding was an issue in several parts of the City. Storm Tracker Brandon Welles found an entire street near 36th and Hartford flooded with water.

Another vehicle hydroplaned into a creek near Highway 169 and the Broken Arrow Expressway.

Active Watches & Warnings:

A Severe Thunderstorm Warning is active for McIntosh and Pittsburg counties until 1:15 a.m. A severe thunderstorm warning is active for Cherokee and Sequoyah counties until 1 a.m. A severe thunderstorm warning is active for Cherokee, Muskogee, Sequoyah and Wagoner counties until 12 a.m. A severe thunderstorm warning is active for Cherokee, Muskogee and Wagoner counties until 11:30 p.m. A severe thunderstorm warning is active for Mayes, Rogers and Wagoner counties until 11:15 p.m.













What will the weather be like in Oklahoma on Thursday, May 2?

A weak surface front entered northern OK Thursday morning and slowly sag south by afternoon and evening.

Weak forcing arriving from the west will interact with the boundary aiding in producing scattered storms, including the threat for a few strong to severe thunderstorms.

The exact scenario remains unclear due to the weakening complex this morning regarding some specifics with these probabilities, but the chance of a few strong and severe storms later Thursday afternoon and evening will remain as the front sags southward and stall near far southern Oklahoma.

Are there storm chances this weekend in Oklahoma?

The boundary is expected to retrograde north during the day Friday. A few showers or storms will be possible later Friday evening as moisture returns northward.

Data continues to offer the possibility of a complex of storms developing Friday evening across southeastern Colorado into southwestern Kansas and moving southeast into northern OK Saturday morning through midday.

The exact location and timing of the system may change but we’ll continue with a likely category for the first part of Saturday.

The complex is expected to exit the area midday to afternoon with improving conditions into the evening hours.

What are the severe weather chances next week in Oklahoma?

Sunday into early next week, another powerful upper-level trough emerges across the southwestern states region and begins influencing our weather bringing a lead disturbance across the area Sunday with scattered storms, most of which will be below severe levels.

Sunday night into Monday morning as the trough draws closer to northwestern OK, strong south winds from 20 to 35 mph will bring deeper moisture across the state while a dry line begins to sharpen across far western OK.

Based on the pattern, we'll be watching for severe weather threats Monday and possibly into Tuesday as the powerful upper trough moves across the central plains states and the dry line begins surging eastward.

Some capping issues may be present and may limit some of the activity. Regardless, a weak pacific front is likely to overtake the dry line either late Monday or Tuesday across eastern OK with another chance for storms before activity moves out the state.

Outages Across Oklahoma:

Northeast Oklahoma has various power companies and electric co-operatives, many with overlapping areas of coverage. Below is a link to various outage maps.

PSO Outage Map

OG&E Outage Map

VVEC Outage Map

Indian Electric Cooperative (IEC) Outage Map

Oklahoma Association of Electric Cooperatives Outage Map - (Note Several Smaller Co-ops Included)

