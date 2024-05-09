Pleasant Weather Expected For Rest Of Week

Oklahoma Weather Forecast: Bookmark this page and refresh it often for the latest forecast and daily updates.

A brief tornado spun up on the south side of Miami, OK Wednesday afternoon, and severe thunderstorms moved to the southeast of Tulsa Wednesday evening.

These storms moved quickly before moving out of the state.

Once this front passes the area, we'll experience dry and pleasant weather through the end of the week, including most of the weekend.

Cooler weather arrives following the frontal passage bringing lows in the upper 40s and lower 50s and highs in the mid to lower 70s Thursday and Friday. Weekend highs will also remain in the upper 70s to lower 80s.

A weak system may brush part of the area Monday with a few showers and storm chances arriving Sunday night into early next week. Another system is likely to impact the area by the latter half of next week.

Outages Across Oklahoma:

Northeast Oklahoma has various power companies and electric co-operatives, many with overlapping areas of coverage. Below is a link to various outage maps.

PSO Outage Map

OG&E Outage Map

VVEC Outage Map

Indian Electric Cooperative (IEC) Outage Map

Oklahoma Association of Electric Cooperatives Outage Map - (Note Several Smaller Co-ops Included)

