Storm Chances Continue This Weekend In Green Country

Most of us will get a break from showers and storms Friday but a few isolated showers will remain possible later today and this evening as a weak frontal boundary to our south begins either lifting north or reforms northward.

The main upper-level flow is relatively weak near the state this weekend but will still provide decent opportunities for showers and storms both Saturday and Sunday, including the mention for a few strong to severe storms.

A much stronger upper-level trough nears from the southwest early Monday into Tuesday with increasing threats of potentially more high-end severe weather threats. More specifics will be possible as we draw closer to early next week.

What will the weather be like in Oklahoma on Friday, May 3?

Highs Friday will reach the upper 70s and lower 80s with light north winds this morning returning from the south this afternoon and evening. Temps this weekend will remain in the 70s.

A warming trend is likely by the middle of next week with afternoon highs reaching the mid to upper 80s on Tuesday and Wednesday before a cool-down returns next weekend.

Later Friday night a complex of storms is likely to develop across Colorado, Nebraska, and part of Kansas, including some severe weather threats.

Are there storm chances this weekend in Oklahoma?

As the system moves southeast, it’s likely to cross into the northern OK Saturday morning and may continue across part of the region through at least midday before weakening.

Severe threats appear low but not zero for northern OK Saturday. Before the main upper-level trough nears our area early next week, a lead wave around the base of the system should arrive Sunday midday to afternoon and trigger additional showers and storms near the area. We’ll continue with highs chances Sunday. The overall upper-level support seems weak and severe threats will be low but not zero Sunday.

What are the chances for severe weather next week in Oklahoma?

The powerful upper-level low nears the area late Sunday night into Monday and will eject to our northeast Monday night into Tuesday.

A dry line is likely to develop across far western OK with persistent southerly low-level flow bringing significantly deep moisture from Texas across Oklahoma into the central and northern plains.

As the strong system spreads upper-level winds nearing 90 knots across the area, thunderstorms will attempt to develop along and east of the dry line. All modes of severe weather will be likely.

A mitigating factor is the possibility of a layer of warm air aloft (the cap) which may limit updrafts for most of the day. By early evening, scattered storms may become more likely.

The stronger lift with the system exits into the Midwest Tuesday, but a broad upper flow from the west to east will remain positioned across the central plains.

At the surface, a slowly sagging frontal boundary is likely to be across part of our area keeping mentions for strong and severe storms both Tuesday and Wednesday across far part of eastern Oklahoma.

The front should finally clear our area by midweek with the possibility of some cooler and rain-free conditions next weekend.

