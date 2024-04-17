WEATHER BREAKDOWN: A Big Warm-Up Before Our Next Cold Front

Oklahoma Weather Forecast: Bookmark this page and refresh it often for the latest forecast and daily updates.

By: News On 6

-

Mostly sunny conditions across northern OK will bring highs into the mid and upper 80s with musty light winds. An area of fog will develop across southeastern OK early Wednesday morning with reduced visibility.

A front arrives Thursday bringing a few scattered storms for a few locations. A cool-down follows Friday through the weekend with some shower activity nearby.

What will the weather be like in Oklahoma on Wednesday, April 17?

Highs Wednesday will reach the mid or even upper 80s near 90 with mostly dry air in place across northern OK through early afternoon.

But later Wednesday, a significant surge of low-level moisture arrives from the south and moves into far northern OK and southeastern Kansas. This effectively brings a quasi-warm front across the region by this afternoon and evening.

A few showers or storms will be likely along and north of this surge of moisture before the main storm system arrives early Thursday morning, including a low-even mention of a few cells producing strong to severe weather criteria. At this time, we think this should be slightly north of the OK-Kansas state line region.

What are the storm chances this week in Oklahoma?

The next upper-level wave generally moves from the west to east across the central plains later Wednesday night into early Thursday morning. This will help to bring another strong surface front across the area Thursday during the early morning to midday hours and entering southeastern OK by afternoon.

There will be more than enough moisture and lift needed for storm formation, including the threat of strong or severe storms. But once again, most hi-resolution data support the presence of another elevated layer of warm air (the cap) that may limit or even suppress storm activity from developing.

We'll continue with a decent mention for storms along the front and will continue a mention of strong to near severe storms, especially as the boundary enters southeastern OK Thursday afternoon. This front will move south and should stall across part of Texas early Friday.

By late Friday night, another upper wave approaches from the west and triggers some additional showers or even some thunder near and slightly north of the surface boundary into early Saturday. This will bring a chance for showers along the Red River Valley.

Another wave nears by Saturday evening into early Sunday and brings a slightly better chance of showers near or south of the Tulsa metro. This activity this weekend will remain below severe levels.

What will the weather be like this weekend in Oklahoma?

As the front moves across the area Thursday, we'll reach daytime highs in the upper 70s north and lower to mid-80s south before gusty north winds and falling temps arrive. We should drop into the 60s by late afternoon and into the 50s by Thursday night.

Fridays highs will be cooler with afternoon maximum temps reaching the mid-60s. Saturday will feature morning lows in the 40s and 50s with afternoon highs in the upper 50s and lower 60s.

After this weekend’s shower chances, the next stronger system will arrive by the middle of next week.

The Alan Crone morning weather podcast link from Spotify:

https://open.spotify.com/episode/5j0ovActG8BZCOTqZQzrfU

The Alan Crone morning weather podcast link from Apple:

https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/weather-out-the-door/id1499556141?i=1000646589555

Follow the News On 6 Meteorologists on Facebook!

Meteorologist Travis Meyer

Meteorologist Stacia Knight

Meteorologist Alan Crone

Meteorologist Stephen Nehrenz

Meteorologist Aaron Reeves

Meteorologist Megan Gold