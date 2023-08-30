Cooking Corner: Oklahoma Joe's Hawaiian Sliders

Labor Day weekend is nearly here and if you're thinking about a last-minute cookout with some friends, why not try some delicious barbeque? Joe Davidson from Oklahoma Joe's joined us to make tasty sliders.

By: News On 6

Barbecue bologna is a required item on the menu in Oklahoma. While many people consider bologna to be a cheap piece of sandwich meat, it transforms into a unique delicacy when smoked and served hot. Try it and you will be a fan!

Ingredients:

1 Chub of Bologna (3 lbs.) Available smoked at OK Joe’s

1 bottle of Joe’s Original BBQ Rub

Bottle of Oklahoma Joe’s Southern Bold BBQ Sauce

Package of King Hawaiian Rolls

Directions:

• Preheat your Oklahoma Joe smoker to 250 degrees using charcoal and pecan chunks

• Score the chub of bologna in a circular motion so that more smoke absorbs into the bologna.

• Then cut the chub into quarters longways for the same reason

• Place the bologna on smoker grates and smoke it for 1 hour

• Remove from smoker, slice into pieces about ¾” thick

• Baste with Oklahoma Joe’s BBQ sauce and sear over hot coals until sauce has caramelized

• Place pieces of bologna on King Hawaiian Rolls

• Serve hot with Oklahoma Joe’s Southern Bold Mustard BBQ Sauce