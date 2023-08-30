Cooking Corner: Oklahoma Joe's Hawaiian Sliders

Wednesday, August 30th 2023, 10:16 am
Barbecue bologna is a required item on the menu in Oklahoma. While many people consider bologna to be a cheap piece of sandwich meat, it transforms into a unique delicacy when smoked and served hot. Try it and you will be a fan!
Ingredients:
1 Chub of Bologna (3 lbs.) Available smoked at OK Joe’s
1 bottle of Joe’s Original BBQ Rub
Bottle of Oklahoma Joe’s Southern Bold BBQ Sauce
Package of King Hawaiian Rolls
Directions:
• Preheat your Oklahoma Joe smoker to 250 degrees using charcoal and pecan chunks
• Score the chub of bologna in a circular motion so that more smoke absorbs into the bologna.
• Then cut the chub into quarters longways for the same reason
• Place the bologna on smoker grates and smoke it for 1 hour
• Remove from smoker, slice into pieces about ¾” thick
• Baste with Oklahoma Joe’s BBQ sauce and sear over hot coals until sauce has caramelized
• Place pieces of bologna on King Hawaiian Rolls
• Serve hot with Oklahoma Joe’s Southern Bold Mustard BBQ Sauce
