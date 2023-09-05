Taste Test Tuesday: Mayonnaise In Coffee

Former Kentucky Quarterback and current Tennessee Titan, Will Levis, puts Hellman's Mayonnaise in his coffee. The 9 a.m. News On 6 team was inspired to try it for this Taste Test Tuesday.

Tuesday, September 5th 2023, 10:12 am

By: News On 6


TULSA, Okla. -

This Taste Test Tuesday is inspired by an NFL Quarterback.

Hellman's Mayonnaise has just signed Tennessee quarterback Will Levis to a lifetime supply contract.

Former Kentucky Quarterback, current Tennessee Titan, Levis puts Hellman's Mayonnaise in his coffee.

He said he did it as a joke when he didn't have any cream or sugar, just mayo on the table.

He's posted about it on social media, and now Hellman's has signed him to a lifetime supply contract.

Levis is also reported to eat bananas with the peels on.
