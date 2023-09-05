Taste Test Tuesday: Mayonnaise In Coffee

Tuesday, September 5th 2023, 10:12 am
This Taste Test Tuesday is inspired by an NFL Quarterback.
Hellman's Mayonnaise has just signed Tennessee quarterback Will Levis to a lifetime supply contract.
Former Kentucky Quarterback, current Tennessee Titan, Levis puts Hellman's Mayonnaise in his coffee.
He said he did it as a joke when he didn't have any cream or sugar, just mayo on the table.
He's posted about it on social media, and now Hellman's has signed him to a lifetime supply contract.
Levis is also reported to eat bananas with the peels on.
