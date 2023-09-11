Cooking Corner: Easy Potato Soup

On Monday, Heather Berryhill joined News On 6 at Noon and shared how to make an easy, delicious potato soup.

By: News On 6

EASY POTATO SOUP

INGREDIENTS

1 cup shredded cheddar cheese

30 oz frozen diced or shredded hash browns

3 oz bacon bits

32 oz chicken broth

8 oz cream cheese

10 oz can of cream of chicken soup

1 bunch green onions, chopped

Salt, to taste

Fresh cracked black pepper, to taste

DIRECTIONS

Put the hash browns in the crockpot. Add the chicken broth, cream of chicken soup and half of the bacon bits. Add a piece of salt and pepper. Note: You can also preheat the broth and soup on the stovetop before adding to the crockpot, if you desire. But not necessary.

Cook ingredients in crockpot on low for 7-8 hours or until diced potatoes are tender. If you are using shredded hash browns, cooking for 3-4 hours should suffice.

An hour before serving, cut the cream cheese into small cubes. Place the cubes in thecrockpot. Mix a few times throughout the hour before serving.

Once the cream cheese is completely mixed in, it’s ready to serve. Top with cheddar cheese, additional bacon bits and chopped green onions. Serve by itself or alongside some hotcornbread muffins.

PREP TIME: 10 minutes

COOK TIME: 3 to 7 hours

SERVINGS: 8