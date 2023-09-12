Doctor On Call: Types Of Blood Cancers & How To Recognize the Signs

The Leukemia and Lymphoma Society estimates more than 1.6 million people are living with or in remission from different types of blood cancers. Dr. Caleb Scheckel, an Oncologist with Ascension St. John joined News On 6 to talk about symptoms, treatments, and types of blood cancers.

Doctor On Call: Types Of Blood Cancers & How Recognize the Signs

Every year, more than a million people across the globe are diagnosed with blood cancer, one of the most prevalent forms of cancer.

In the U.S., the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society estimates more than 1.6 million people are living with or in remission from different types of blood cancers.

Dr. Caleb Scheckel, an Oncologist at Oklahoma Cancer Specialists in Research Institute, partners of Ascension St John, joined News On 6 to talk about symptoms, treatments, and types of blood cancers.



