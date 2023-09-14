Reading Partners In Tulsa Boasts Four-Fold Increase In Volunteers, Aids More Kids Learning To Read

Reading Partners said it already has more than 800 volunteers this year alone. That's about four times as many as this time last year and will help teach more kids to read.

-

Tulsa’s Reading Partners program has seen a huge influx of volunteers this year, and they think it’s partly because of all of the issues with TPS' accreditation at the beginning of the school year.

Less than one hour a week makes all the difference for students struggling to learn to read.

"All we ask is volunteers in the community join with a student 45 minutes a week," said Olivia Martin.

“It really does make an incredible impact this last year. 83 percent of students enrolled reached their literacy goals.”

Reading Partners relies on volunteers giving up a little time in their week to help kids between kindergarten and 4th grade, and the group provides the lesson plans.

The number of volunteers dropped off during and after COVID-19, but this year, when the state school board threatened to take away the accreditation for Tulsa Public Schools, people rallied.

"This year, because of challenges facing TPS and everyone's engagement," Martin said, "We've had an army of people from the community sign up and have 400 people ready to tutor and a pipeline 400 more rich.”

Martin said the issues brought to light about TPS' reading scores had many people asking how they could help.

“We used the opportunity when people were talking about literacy to be out and about more.”

Now, they hope to reach 1250 volunteers so they can serve as many students as possible.

You can sign up online. You'll need to go to a short training and be able to volunteer an hour a week and pass a background check. CLICK HERE to visit their website.