More than 3,000 volunteers will be heading out into the community to complete 250 service projects. The official kick-off for Tulsa Area United Way's Day of Caring is at 9 a.m. on Friday, Sept. 15 at Youth Services.

Thousands Participate In Service Projects Across Tulsa For Annual Day Of Caring

Thousands of volunteers will be participating in service projects across Tulsa for United Way’s Day of Caring on September 15.

Tulsa Area United Way unites people and resources to improve lives and strengthen communities. The annual Day of Caring is one of many ways it accomplishes that.

The thousands of volunteers coming together to make this happen come from 92 companies such as Bank of Oklahoma, Magellan, Hillcrest, and Tulsa Remote just to name a few.

Some of the projects include packing healthy meal kits, revamping apartments for kids who experienced homelessness, cleaning up program spaces, and landscaping.

Jesse Guardiola, VP of Community Relations, said the group has a goal to raise $25.8 million to help these nonprofits do work within the community.

"It's an opportunity to bond together philanthropic communities, volunteers with service projects from these nonprofits that maybe don't have the overhead to cover it, and this gets people to get excited about what it looks like to give back," Guardiola said.

The official kick-off for Day of Caring is at 9 a.m. on Friday, Sept. 15 at Youth Services.