Duck Calling Contest To Be Held At Oklahoma Waterfowl Festival In Henryetta

Friday, September 15th 2023, 9:13 am
The first wave of waterfowl season kicked off last weekend with hunters taking aim at teal and special resident Canada Geese.
Hunters will be pulling out their calls for a different reason next week -- to win the duck calling contest at the second annual Oklahoma Waterfowl Festival.
The festival takes place at G&H Decoy in Henryetta from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Saturday, September 23.
All proceeds go to the Oklahoma Wildlife Conservation Foundation.
G&H owner, Ray Penny and Director of Conservation, Carlos Gomez joined us Friday morning at 8 to tell us all about it.
CLICK HERE for more information about the festival.
September 15th, 2023
September 15th, 2023
September 15th, 2023
September 14th, 2023
September 15th, 2023
September 15th, 2023
September 15th, 2023
September 15th, 2023