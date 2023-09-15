The festival takes place at G&H Decoy in Henryetta from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. on September 23. All proceeds go to the Oklahoma Wildlife Conservation Foundation.

By: News On 6

Duck Calling Contest To Be Held At Oklahoma Waterfowl Festival In Henryetta

-

The first wave of waterfowl season kicked off last weekend with hunters taking aim at teal and special resident Canada Geese.

Hunters will be pulling out their calls for a different reason next week -- to win the duck calling contest at the second annual Oklahoma Waterfowl Festival.

The festival takes place at G&H Decoy in Henryetta from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Saturday, September 23.

All proceeds go to the Oklahoma Wildlife Conservation Foundation.

G&H owner, Ray Penny and Director of Conservation, Carlos Gomez joined us Friday morning at 8 to tell us all about it.

CLICK HERE for more information about the festival.