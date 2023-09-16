Beggs Golden Demons Take Out Verdigris Cardinals, 44-36

The final score, 44-36 Beggs wins.

By: News On 6

Fans headed to Verdigris to watch the Cardinals and the Beggs Golden Demons on Friday.

First quarter, Beggs was on defense when Ryan Grayson intercepted the pass. He took it down inside the redzone.

That set up Red Martel, he took the direct snap, got to the outside, and put Beggs on top 8-0.

Cardinals would answer, with Ty McKnight taking the handoff, but he was down at the one. Verdigris would score on the next play to tie it up.

Golden Demons weren't done though, as in the next possession Martel took another handoff, got to the sideline, and was gone on the 70-yard touchdown run.

