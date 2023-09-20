Red Cross Stresses Importance Of Having Plans For Disasters, Emergencies

September is National Preparedness Month and it's a time to raise awareness about the importance of preparing for disasters and emergencies.

-

September is National Preparedness Month. It's a time to raise awareness about the importance of preparing for disasters and emergencies.

The Red Cross said now is the perfect time to prepare for an emergency. Leaders said having a plan and staying informed is the best way to get started.

The Red Cross said it's wise to have an emergency kit ready at all times, especially during times of severe weather.

Matt Trotter with The Red Cross said it's a good idea to have a three-day supply of water along with nonperishable food.

He said you should also pack flashlights, extra batteries, medication, copies of important documents, and chargers for your cell phone.

"You never know what's going to happen in a disaster as far as technology and communication go. What we recommend is being able to contact everyone in your household because you might get separated. You want to establish a meeting point both in your neighborhood and outside your neighborhood in the case of a disaster so you all know where to go, but you also want to be able to contact people outside your area," Trotter explained.

Trotter said the biggest mistake they see people make is waiting until the last minute to prepare.

Image Provided By: American Red Cross

How To Be Prepared For An Emergency Or Disaster?

According to the American Red Cross, getting prepared may sound difficult or time-consuming, but it's very doable.

Get A Kit Learn the essential supplies to put in your family's survival kit. Make A Plan Plan effectively for you and your family in case of an emergency. Be Informed Understand which disasters are likely to occur in your area and what you must know to stay safe.

The American Red Cross also recommends downloading their free app, learning hands-only CPR, making a First Aid Kit, and printing out the Preparedness Essentials Checklist.