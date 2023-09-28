Osage Nation Representatives Attend 'Killers Of The Flower Moon' Premiere In New York

Thursday, September 28th 2023, 10:01 am
The Principal Chief of the Osage Nation, along with other representatives, were seen on the red carpet at the New York premiere of Martin Scorsese's film, "Killers of the Flower Moon."
The movie was filmed in Oklahoma and features several stars, including Leonardo DiCaprio, Lily Gladstone, and Robert De Niro.
Photos show Chief Geoffrey Standing Bear at the recent premiere of the movie, alongside his wife Julie Standing Bear.
The Chief was also seen laughing with David Grann, the author of the book that the movie is based on.
Former Osage Princess Gianna "Gigi" Sieke was spotted attending the premiere, as well as the current Princess Lulu Goodfox.
A number of other Osage members who played a role in the movie or production were in attendance too.
"Killers of the Flower Moon" opens in several theaters on October 20.
