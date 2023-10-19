Victims Of Double Homicide In Tahlequah Remembered By Community

People in the area were surprised to hear about the shooting because they didn’t even know the Thompsons were back in town.

By: News On 6

-

Tahlequah Police arrested a man accused of shooting and killing a couple Thursday night and wounding his own aunt.

Police say the victims are John and Tiffany Thompson.

At a Carl’s Junior in Tahlequah, one employee is thinking about his former co-workers, John and Tiffany Thompson.

“They were good people. They were nice,” said Aaron Sweeney.

Sweeney worked with the couple for 6 months at the fast-food stop.

“No one ever expects they’re going to die tomorrow or anything,” he said.

The Thompsons were shot and killed by 20-year-old Jordan Hensley inside his aunt’s home. Police say he also shot his aunt, Danielle Pritchett, in the knee and she survived.

“They had been staying there. They’re close friends with Pritchett,” Captain Stephen Arnall said.

Police say Hensley was homeless, and Pritchett let him inside her house to shower and eat.

“He went to spend the night, and aunt said no,” said Arnall.

By the time the police arrived at the scene, the Thompsons were dead. Pritchett has since been released from the hospital.

The suspect and the victims are tribal citizens, so The Tahlequah Police Department is working with the Cherokee Nation Attorney General’s Office and the FBI.