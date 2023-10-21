Bishop Kelly Takes Down Claremore, 42-41

And the Comets ended the Zebra's perfect record with a final score of 42-41.

By: News On 6

Three weeks from Friday night, playoffs begin in high school football. On Friday, the conversation turns from "making the playoffs" to "playoff positioning".

That's true in our Tulsa Tech Game of the Week between Claremore and Bishop Kelley.

Both Bishop Kelley and Claremore were undefeated in the district so odds were this game could determine the champion of 5A-4.

Picking this thing up in the fourth quarter, Tripp Jackson handed it off to Tyson Grimmett. He took it in to help the Zebras go up 41 to 28 after the blocked PAT.

The Comets needed to get something going. Stice Smith found Tyler McGinty for the touchdown and they make their PAT and take the lead.

And Claremore was in desperation. Braxton Etheridge found Gage Deckard. Deckard stopped at the line of scrimmage and time ran out.

And the Comets ended the Zebra's perfect record with a final score of 42-41.