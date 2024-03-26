Muscogee Nation Hosting Farmer's Market Through September

The Muscogee Nation is kicking off a new farmer's market this Spring. The market will be held at the Looped Square Meat Company on Highway 75 between Glenpool and Okmulgee.

Tuesday, March 26th 2024, 8:56 am

By: News On 6


It will start on April 13 and be held from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. on the second and fourth Saturday of every month through the end of September.

The tribe said in addition to the market, there will be food trucks, live music, and activities for kids. It said it's still taking vendor applications.

CLICK HERE for more information about the farmer's market.
