Motorcycle Rider Ticketed By OHP For Allegedly Driving 85 MPH Over The Speed Limit

An Oklahoma Highway Patrol trooper ticketed a man for going 85 miles an hour over the speed limit on a motorcycle on the H.E. Bailey Turnpike.

Friday, March 29th 2024, 5:47 pm

By: News On 6


An Oklahoma Highway Patrol trooper ticketed a man for going 85 miles an hour over the speed limit on a motorcycle on the H.E. Bailey Turnpike.

OHP posted a picture of the ticket online that says the man was going 135 miles per hour in a 50 MPH zone.

OHP said the man was a servicemember, so the trooper thanked him for his service but still wrote him a ticket.

"This is an extremely unsafe speed for any driver," the OHP post says. "Especially for a motorcycle rider."
