Tulsa Health Agencies Team Up To Improve Health Equity In Oklahoma

By: News On 6

Two Tulsa health agencies are working together to address issues regarding health inequity in Oklahoma.

Tulsa’s Health Department and Be Well Community Development Corporation are teaming up to help combat what they call inequities.

Reggie Ivey represents both agencies and said the groups want to identify barriers preventing health equity in minority groups.

Ivey said health inequity can impact how minorities are treated at schools and in their neighborhoods, and over time it can impact life expectancy.

Ivey and his groups are holding the "Blood at The Roots: Issues of Health Equity Conference" on April 11 and 12 at OSU Tulsa to explore this topic. The goal is to educate the public on what they can do to help address health inequities.

"We'll hear 'this is what you can do in your neighborhood.' This is what you can do in your workplace. This is what you can do personally. You can register to vote. You can vote. You can encourage others to vote. You can contact your political official so you can share your thoughts on what needs to be done in your particular neighborhood," Ivey explained.

Before the conference starts, there is a free program on collective trauma and leadership on April 10 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Langston University in Tulsa.

The remainder of the programs require registration. CLICK HERE for more details.