Businesses In Downtown Claremore Holding Spring Open House

Businesses in Downtown Claremore are hosting a Spring Open House on Thursday night. The store owners say their goal is to get people to shop locally during this spring and summer.

As the days get longer, businesses in Claremore, like Sailor Antiques and Collectibles, are staying open later.

Brenda Reno owns Sailor and works alongside her family members, including two of her grandchildren.

To get more people shopping around downtown Claremore, she and the other business owners came up with the idea of a spring open house.

"We are all business neighbors,” she said. “We share in everything that we do. We promote each other as much as possible. It isn't a competition to us; we want everybody to be successful and look forward to encouraging each other in their business."

Anyone who stops by one of the stores can pick up a bingo card for the chance to win a prize.

"You will get a card and be stamped by that business owner," said Brenda.

Brenda says this is the first time they've held an event like this during the spring.

She hopes many people will stop by and support local.

“It helps our community, it helps our schools, it helps other entrepreneurs, and then it builds community spirit, I believe,” she said

The Open House started at four o'clock on Thursday and will be going on until 8.

