The Gilcrease Museum is being rebuilt before with a new facility that can't come soon enough for many around Tulsa. The museum has now hired a new executive director, Brian Lee Whisenhunt a born-and-raised-Tulsan, to come back home and lead the new museum and its programs.

By: News On 6

-

The Gilcrease Museum is being rebuilt before with a new facility that can't come soon enough for many around Tulsa.

The museum has now hired a new executive director, Brian Lee Whisenhunt a born-and-raised-Tulsan, to come back home and lead the new museum and its programs. Whisenhunt joined News On 6 on Friday to talk about his dream job and the art of Tulsa.