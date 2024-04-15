National Weather Service Gives Advice For Severe Weather Season

The National Weather Service says it's important to pay attention to when severe weather is in the forecast so people can make a plan ahead of time.

The National Weather Service has advice to help people to stay safe during severe weather.

"It's not a bad idea to talk about where you'd meet, if you were in different places when severe weather happens, so you would know where to meet and meet up after the event is over," said Metereologist Steven Cobb.

Cobb says if you don't have a storm shelter, your safe place is an interior room on the lowest floor, and, he says, don't go in there empty-handed.

"Something that includes batteries, a flashlight, essentials such as medicine, and food is not a bad idea in case it is a while before you're able to get back into your home," he said.

He says it's also a good idea to rehearse your severe weather plan with your family, so everyone knows what to do.

Plus, you should know the difference between a watch and a warning and have more than one way to receive information.

"Don't just rely on your cell phone or on a television. You need to have a weather radio if possible, or something with battery backup in case the power goes out. That's a way you can get notice ahead of time so you have time to take shelter."

He says severe weather can happen at any time, no matter where you are.

If you are out on the roads, don't stop under an overpass.

"Sometimes people seek shelter to try and stay warm, or to stay dry, you want to be mindful of those things so you're not putting yourself into more danger," he said.

He says it's a good idea to make sure everyone in the storm shelter has on shoes for when after the storm passes.