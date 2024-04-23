Fake Amazon Van In Oklahoma Leads To Illegal Marijuana Grow Site

A fake Amazon delivery van led agents to an illegal marijuana operation in McClain County, according to the Oklahoma Bureau of Narcotics.

By: News On 6, News 9

The bureau said the investigation got started in January when the Missouri State Highway Patrol stopped the delivery van as it entered Missouri from Oklahoma and troopers found marijuana inside.

“A search of the van uncovered 246 pounds of packaged marijuana which had recently been picked up at the location in Lindsay [Oklahoma]. OBN began an investigation into this black-market shipment and discovered Bright Stones LLC had obtained its license by fraud, using a ‘straw ownership’ scheme. The main target of this investigation has been linked to several other illegal marijuana operations in Oklahoma,” said OBN Spokesman Mark Woodward.

OBN agents then searched the business outside of Lindsay where they seized 9,143 plants and more than 215 pounds of processed marijuana.

Investigators have not announced any arrests at this time.