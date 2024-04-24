Taste of Oklahoma: Sampling The Good Food & The Golf At Scratch Indoor Golf

This time on Taste of Oklahoma we take you to Scratch Indoor Golf!

This place has eight Golfzon simulators that are as authentic and realistic as it gets. But food is at the forefront even if you’re not a golfer! The menu offers a range of delicious food options and a full bar with golf-themed drinks. The golf is for any skill level and the simulators also have games.



