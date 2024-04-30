Tulsa Police say two people were murdered in two separate shootings in Tulsa over the weekend. They say they've arrested one person in connection to one of the shootings.

-

Tulsa Police say two people were murdered in two separate shootings in Tulsa over the weekend.

Tulsa Police say they've arrested one person in connection to one of the shootings.

Tulsa Police say both shootings happened Sunday night. One was at a birthday party just after midnight, and the other shooting happened at a laundromat just before 11 p.m.

Police say 43-year-old Antonio Rosales was at a birthday party at an event center near 31st and Mingo when an argument started, and he was shot in the chest and died.

Police say two other men were shot and have non-life-threatening injuries.

Police say a second shooting took place near a laundromat before 11 p.m. near 6300 South Peoria Avenue.

Police say the victim, Jermaine Wherry, was shot while getting into a car. He was taken to the hospital by another person and died on the way. Police say after the interview, detectives got information about a suspect that led police to arrest Phillip Wright for first-degree murder.

Police say Wherry and Wright knew each other.

Naomi Eason, owner of Fresh Start Laundry, says there's been a lot of crime near her business lately, including Sunday night’s shooting, and it's taking a toll on her business.

"This just kind of makes everybody nervous; I'm hearing about, you know, people putting on the internet, but this kind of thing, I don't feel afraid right now,” said Eason. “This was a beef between two people that doesn't have to do with me, but it does make other people that don't understand that afraid to come in."

And family members of Antonio Rosales say he's from Chicago and was in Tulsa to celebrate his cousin's birthday. Police say they haven't made an arrest on that case.

