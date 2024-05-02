Local Film Producer Creates Animated Series, 'Ameka And Her Magical Crown'

Thursday, May 2nd 2024, 8:29 am

By: News On 6


TULSA, Okla. -

Dr. Tamecca Rogers is a local film producer whose latest project will be screening this weekend at the Bare Bones International Film Festival in Muskogee.

"Ameka and Her Magical Crown" is an animated series. The story centers around a young girl named Ameka as she discovers the power of embracing her true beauty and diversity.

Dr. Rogers saw a need for more diverse and inclusive media content, especially in children’s entertainment and was inspired to create Ameka and Her Magical Crown.

Rogers joins us on the Arca Continental Coca-Cola Southwest Beverages Porch and shares more about her series that’s resonating with audiences of all ages.
