Barnsdall Hit By Tornado; Houses Damaged With Trees, Power Lines Downed

News On 6's Chloe Abbott is at the scene are homes are heavily damaged with roofs removed and power lines down.

Tuesday, May 7th 2024, 12:10 am

By: News On 6


BARNSDALL, Oklahoma -

Osage County authorities confirmed one person has died following a tornadic storm that hit Barnsdall on Monday.

That storm caused significant damage to much of the town in Osage County.

News On 6's Chloe Abbott is at the scene where homes are heavily damaged with roofs removed and power lines down.

A neighborhood near 3rd and Chestnut has damage with debris all over the road.

It's unclear if there are any injuries from this storm.

Emergency operations staged at Barnsdall High School Field House to help with those who have no shelter.

Barnsdall Storm Damage - May 6, 2024Image Provided By: Griffin Media

Barnsdall Damage May 6, 2024Image Provided By: Griffin Media

Barnsdall Storm Damage - May 6, 2024Image Provided By: Griffin Media

﻿

This is a developing story. Refresh this page for updates.

logo

Get The Daily Update!

Be among the first to get breaking news, weather, and general news updates from News on 6 delivered right to your inbox!

More Like This

May 7th, 2024

May 7th, 2024

May 7th, 2024

May 7th, 2024

Top Headlines

May 7th, 2024

May 7th, 2024

May 7th, 2024

May 7th, 2024