Barnsdall Hit By Tornado; Houses Damaged With Trees, Power Lines Downed

News On 6's Chloe Abbott is at the scene are homes are heavily damaged with roofs removed and power lines down.

By: News On 6

-

Osage County authorities confirmed one person has died following a tornadic storm that hit Barnsdall on Monday.

That storm caused significant damage to much of the town in Osage County.

News On 6's Chloe Abbott is at the scene where homes are heavily damaged with roofs removed and power lines down.

A neighborhood near 3rd and Chestnut has damage with debris all over the road.

It's unclear if there are any injuries from this storm.

Emergency operations staged at Barnsdall High School Field House to help with those who have no shelter.

Image Provided By: Griffin Media

Image Provided By: Griffin Media

Image Provided By: Griffin Media

﻿

This is a developing story. Refresh this page for updates.