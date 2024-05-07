Storm Damages School Gym In Welch

Clean-up is underway in northern Craig County after a storm left significant damage to a school gym and nearby homes. People living in Welch say the storm blew through quickly but caused a huge mess.

The windows are shattered, and the wall is caved in inside Brandon Miller’s home. He and his wife were upstairs sleeping while their son was downstairs when the storm blew in.

“There was a bright flash of lightning and thunder; the wind was so loud we knew something was serious,” said Miller. “We started hearing screaming, screaming from downstairs. I could hear people outside.”

Miller lives across the street from where he teaches and found parts of his workplace in his front yard. His family moved to a shelter after the storm and is trying to save what it can from the home.

“It’s scary to even be in there at times,” said Miller. “Trying to get things out because we can’t live in the house right now, sunlight through the roof.”

Next door, John Dorsey’s home and camper are damaged. He was in bed watching the storms unfold on TV when things got too close for comfort.

“Wife jumped up and said we need to grab the kids,” said Dorsey. “About that time, some of the roof from the school gym came through our window.”

Although it was scary, Dorsey was thankful for the helping hands after the storm passed.

School leaders say the gym has been around for decades and just went through a remodel in the last 15 years. They are thankful nobody was inside when the damage was done.

Craig County officials have not reported any injuries with the storm.