Lori Fullbright: Teens, Don't Send That Photo

News On 6 Anchor Lori Fullbright has decades of crime-reporting experience, and in this column, she's giving you one of her biggest tips: teens, don't send that photo!

-

Peer-to-peer pornography is a classy term for a very unclassy trend--teenagers (and younger) sending pictures of their naked private parts to other kids via cell phones.

Police officers tell me all the time they are shocked by all the pornography found on cell phones that have been confiscated from high school and middle school kids.

Too often, kids think taking and sending these pictures is totally acceptable.

They don’t appreciate the images are meant for one person but will almost always end up being shared with others.

They don’t appreciate that things posted online, live there forever and can affect their future when it comes to applying to college and getting a job.

Plus, it can be a crime.

We are seeing District Attorneys filing charges of possession of child pornography in some cases, where a person has nude photos of their boyfriend/girlfriend who happens to be under 18.

And, if those images were shared, charges could be filed for receiving child pornography in some cases.

We’ve seen charges when a photo is not sexual but meant to be a “joke,” like someone standing at a urinal in a high school bathroom.

Law enforcement always urges parents to have open, frank conversations with their children about what’s on their phones, what they send and receive, and the social media posts they make and view.

Kids are curious and may think it’s funny or exciting to see these images, but they need to be made aware of the laws and the damage that can be caused with these images to others as well as themselves.