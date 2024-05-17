Lori Fullbright: Victorious Victim Stories

News On 6 Anchor Lori Fullbright has decades of crime-reporting experience, and in this column, she's sharing some of the stories of victims who have shown strength, courage and perseverance through their experiences.

The hardest thing I do as a News On 6 crime reporter for the past 32 years is also the most rewarding: interviewing victims.

I have listened to terrible stories of betrayal, pain, hurt, devastation and grief.

But I am constantly amazed by the strength, courage and perseverance many victims show.

I once interviewed a 20-year-old woman who was beaten in the head with a hammer during a robbery at her job. She suffered long-term effects of that devastating injury, but she was sweet and funny and still working at the same job. She realized it was a part of her life story, but she refused to let it own her, define her, or ruin her.

I am amazed by the two families I have interviewed countless times who were brought together by a horrendous double-murder. For years, they went through trials, appeals, re-trials, more appeals, disappointments, but they always found a way to laugh, they always found a way to give back to their community and dedicated their lives to trying to change laws and get bad judges removed, as a way to make things better for others.

I’m inspired by the mother whose daughter and two baby grandsons were murdered by her son-in-law. Instead of letting her grief take over her life, she has dedicated it to helping countless other victims get the recognition and rights they need in the courts.

A woman who spent years attending court hearings and trials of the men who murdered her husband, only to go back into that courthouse over and over again to help other victims and share with them what she learned about the process.

I have cried during many an interview. I don’t think it makes me less objective; it just makes me human. You can’t do this job, especially the crime beat, without hurting for those who share their stories with you. I tell their stories because often it’s the only chance they have to be heard, to have a voice, to tell about their pain.

Many tell me that sharing their stories helps them heal.

I tell them that sharing their stories will inspire others and change lives in ways they will never understand.