Heart Of Route 66 Museum In Sapulpa Offers Rides In Vintage Cars

How would you like to go on a scenic drive in a 100-year-old car? The Heart of Route 66 Auto Museum in Sapulpa is offering rides all summer long. News On 6's Alyssa Miller was live at the museum to tell us more.

By: News On 6

-

The Heart of Route 66 Auto Museum is taking visitors back in time with the opportunity to ride in a 100-year-old car.

The museum is located in Sapulpa and can be spotted from W Dewey Ave. behind the world's tallest gas pump.

President & Founder Richard Holmes said people from all over come to visit.

"We have had people from all 50 states and about a hundred countries that have come, and they just love seeing Route 66," he said.

The museum opened in August 2016 and is inside an old, decommissioned armory.

"Since it is in an old National Guard armory, we have a military room as well with uniforms and old military vehicles," said Holmes.

Right now, there are over 45 antique cars on display with more that will rotate in and out and Route 66 memorabilia.

"We want to keep history of all the cars that went down Route 66 and show people what they look like, what they smell like, and on Saturdays what it feels like to ride in them," Holmes added.

Visitors have the option to take a ride in a 1922 Packard or a 1922 Cadillac. The two route options are a drive through downtown Sapulpa and a scenic ride to Pretty Water Lake. Each one takes about 20 minutes and costs $15 per person including admission to the museum.

Holmes said being in these old cars helps people connect with their history.

"You can see it, but to actually feel the power of a big, straight-eight Packard engine and hear it go down the road, it just makes you feel like you are going back 100 years," he said.

The vintage car rides are offered on Saturdays from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. through September 30, weather permitting. To book a ride call 918-216-1171.