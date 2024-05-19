Route 66 Store Opens As One-Stop Shop Featuring Local Vendors

Mary Beth Babcock is adding another destination to Route 66 with the opening of her new store Meadow Gold Mack.

-

In downtown Tulsa, along the Meadow Gold District, is a famous highway you might be familiar with - Route 66.

Mary Beth Babcock says it's a place rich in history and attractions.

“There's so many great, great highlights of Route 66 in Tulsa,” she said.

Babcock says it provides Tulsa and Route 66 travelers a one-stop-shop for all things clothes, music and more.

“You can get lost in here, so many cool things to see," she said.

She says shops like this play a role in the popularity of Route 66.

“The more things that pop up on Route 66 in Tulsa and other states, the more people are going to stop, and stay and spend their money in the city,” said Babcock.

Babcock said she wanted a space to support local businesses and carefully handpicked her 20 vendors.

“Owen Place Vintage is a curation of all the things that I’ve loved or enjoyed or had in my home, or thought was interesting that other people might enjoy,” said vendor Travis Moore.

The space allows his passion to grow.

“Now I have a chance to share that with other people, and that's one of the best things about this place,” he said.

A passion that's now a piece of what Route 66 has to offer.

“It’s very nice for me to have a spot for this,” said Moore.

This summer even more will be added to Route 66. Two 20-foot-tall statues: Stella the Space Cowgirl and Meadow Gold Mack the Friendly Lumberjack.