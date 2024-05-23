How Extras In 'The Outsiders' Movie Remain Connected To The Iconic Tulsa Museum

News On 6's LeAnne Taylor stopped by The Outsiders House and Museum where she met Joe Cervantes and Joey Clem. They join her to talk about their connection to the iconic book and movie that's now been turned into a musical.

By: News On 6

News On 6's LeAnne Taylor recently had the chance to see the new musical The Outsiders, based on the book by Tulsan S.E. Hinton. The book became a movie and now a show on Broadway.

Before she went to see the show, LeAnne wanted to visit The Outsiders House and Museum. That's where she met our Six In The Morning guests!

Joe Cervantes and Joey Clem join her Wednesday morning. They work at the museum and were also in the movie as extras.

CLICK HERE to learn more about The Outsiders House and Museum.