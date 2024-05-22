Focus On Kids: Tulsa Public Schools Opens Summer Cafe

Tulsa Public Schools Summer Cafe is open providing meals for kids who might otherwise go hungry.

By: News On 6

The district started the program to make sure more kids have access to nutritious meals during the summer when they are not in school. The district served more than 150-thousand meals were served through the program last year. The program is open to anyone 18 or younger and KIDS must eat the meals on-site.

Breakfast is served between 7:30 and 9 a.m. and lunch is served between 10:45 a.m. and 12:30.



