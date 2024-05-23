Buddy Bookworm: How Tulsa Library's Mascot Has Entertained, Educated Children For Decades

The Tulsa Library is about to kick off its Summer Reading Program and that means the library mascot "Buddy Bookworm" will be making appearances all over town.

By: News On 6

The Tulsa Library is about to kick off its Summer Reading Program and that means the library mascot "Buddy Bookworm" will be making appearances all over town. But did you know Buddy originally started off as a puppet?

In 1958, Pinkie and Rod Jones created the "Buddy Bookworm" television show and it aired right here on KOTV!

The show featured educational segments, cartoons, musical performances and of course the Buddy Bookworm puppet, which Pinkie hand-sewed herself.

Buddy eventually had some puppet friends, including Bee-Bee and later on, Loo Loo the bird.

The show ran on KOTV until 1960. Pinkie and Rod have since passed away, but their legacy with Buddy Bookworm lives on.

Laura Raphael, the Children's Services Coordinator for the Tulsa Library joined us to talk about the program.

We were also joined by Gayle Campbell who actually appeared on the Buddy Bookworm show as a child and competed in a book trivia segment.