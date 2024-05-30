Kickoff Time For OSU-Tulsa Football Game Announced

The Cowboys and Golden Hurricane will take to the gridiron at 11 a.m. in Tulsa on Sept. 14th.

By: News On 6

-

The Cowboys and Golden Hurricane will take to the gridiron at 11 a.m. in Tulsa on Sept. 14th.

Oklahoma State has won the last nine matchups against Tulsa, with the last one coming in 2021.

Several kickoff times were announced for the beginning of the 2024-25 season on Thursday.

Oklahoma State Football Kickoff Dates & Times:

Arkansas @ Oklahoma State at 11 a.m. on ABC - Saturday, September 7 Oklahoma State @ Tulsa at 11 a.m. on ESPN2 - Saturday, September 14 Oklahoma State @ BYU at 9:15 p.m. on ESPN - Friday, October 18 Oklahoma State @ Colorado at 11 a.m. on ABC - Friday, November 29





Tulsa Football Kickoff Dates & Times:

Tulsa vs. Northwestern State at 7 p.m. on ESPN+ - Thursday, August 29, 2024 Tulsa @ Arkansas State at 6 p.m. on ESPN+ - Saturday, September 7, 2024 Oklahoma State @ Tulsa at 11 a.m. on ESPN2 - Saturday, September 14, 2024 East Carolina @ Tulsa at 6:30 p.m. on ESPN - Saturday, November 14, 2024



