Man Hospitalized After Being Stabbed At Tulsa Home

The incident happened near 41st and Yale overnight. Police said they were called out at 11:30 p.m. Thursday and found a man with a stab wound to his arm.

Friday, May 31st 2024, 5:30 am

By: News On 6


TULSA, Okla. -

A man was hospitalized after someone stabbed him at a house in Tulsa, police said.

The incident happened near 41st and Yale overnight. Police said they were called out at 11:30 p.m. Thursday and found a man with a stab wound to his arm.

Officers said they took another man into custody, and said it appears the stabbing came after a fight.

The victim is expected to survive. No one else was hurt.

The suspect's identity has not been released at this time.
logo

Get The Daily Update!

Be among the first to get breaking news, weather, and general news updates from News on 6 delivered right to your inbox!

More Like This

May 31st, 2024

May 30th, 2024

May 29th, 2024

May 28th, 2024

Top Headlines

May 31st, 2024

May 31st, 2024

May 31st, 2024

May 31st, 2024