Man Hospitalized After Being Stabbed At Tulsa Home

Friday, May 31st 2024, 5:30 am
A man was hospitalized after someone stabbed him at a house in Tulsa, police said.
The incident happened near 41st and Yale overnight. Police said they were called out at 11:30 p.m. Thursday and found a man with a stab wound to his arm.
Officers said they took another man into custody, and said it appears the stabbing came after a fight.
The victim is expected to survive. No one else was hurt.
The suspect's identity has not been released at this time.
