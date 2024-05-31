Man Hospitalized After Being Stabbed At Tulsa Home

The incident happened near 41st and Yale overnight. Police said they were called out at 11:30 p.m. Thursday and found a man with a stab wound to his arm.

By: News On 6

-

A man was hospitalized after someone stabbed him at a house in Tulsa, police said.

The incident happened near 41st and Yale overnight. Police said they were called out at 11:30 p.m. Thursday and found a man with a stab wound to his arm.

Officers said they took another man into custody, and said it appears the stabbing came after a fight.

The victim is expected to survive. No one else was hurt.

The suspect's identity has not been released at this time.