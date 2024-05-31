Weekend Events: Mother Road Rally, Tulsa Pools Open And More

It's time to start thinking about what you're doing this weekend. Here with what's going on around Green Country is Six In The Morning Weekend Anchor Kristen Weaver.

By: News On 6

Touch-a-Truck in Muskogee

Calling all kiddos who are fans of trucks, cars and more! "Touch-a-Truck" is back at the Muskogee Civic Center.

This is the largest fundraiser for the Muskogee Public Library. Exhibitors bring everything from fire trucks to bulldozers to boats and other vehicles.

Smokey Bear is also making a visit! The event starts at 10 a.m. and admission is $2. | CLICK HERE for more.

Golden Days of Summer

Kick off the summer season in the Meadow Gold District on Route 66 in Tulsa.

There will be pop up vendors under the meadow gold sign, live music, dog adoptions, art and so much more. The event is Saturday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. | CLICK HERE for more.

Mother Road Rally

And also on Route 66, the Mother Road Rally kicks off at 9 a.m. Saturday near 11th and Lewis, with classic cars, motorbikes and bicycles!

There will be local food, live entertainment, face painting and even more fun for everyone. It goes until 1 p.m. Saturday. | CLICK HERE for more.

Ride to Remember

The third annual "Ride to Remember Black Wall Street" kicks off the Black Wall Street Legacy festival this weekend.

The bike ride is Saturday at 7 a.m. and has four bike routes to choose from, ranging from 15 to 75 miles.

Races begin at OSU-Tulsa. You can register online. | CLICK HERE for more.

Tulsa Pools Open﻿

And just in time for the heat of summertime, all the Tulsa pools and splash pads are open! Pools all have free admission Saturday.

You can check the City of Tulsa website for pool hours. | CLICK HERE for more.